Odisha Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws For Dowry, Dies

The victim was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws for dowry in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, the police said today.

She succumbed to burn injuries on Monday night, they said. The incident took place at Haripur village under Barasahi Police station of the district.

The woman had received 80 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada. She died while she was being shifted to Tata Hospital at Jamshedpur, police said.

Postmortem was conducted at PRM Medical College and Hospital Baripada today.

Jagadish Nath, father of the dead woman, filed an FIR in Barasahi Police station alleging that his daughter was killed by her in-laws family for dowry. Police registered a case in this connection.

The father-in-law, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and the sister-in-law's husband were arrested, said the officer-in -charge of Barasahi police station, Jaynarayan Khandei.

The woman's husband was not named in the FIR as he was working in a private company in Gurugram and was not at home at that time. The woman was married in April this year, they added.