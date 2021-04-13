Rare Conjoined Twins Born In Odisha With 2 Heads, 3 Hands

The twins were later shifted to Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack for further treatment.

A woman gave birth to conjoined twin daughters in Odisha on Sunday.

Born at a private hospital in the Kendrapara district, the twin girls have two heads and three hands.

The twins were later shifted to Shishu Bhawan in Cuttack for further treatment.

"There are very rare chances of such children surviving and leading a normal life. The conjoined twins are a rare congenital anomaly and are joined at the chest and abdomen. This happens when the fetus in the womb of a woman does not develop properly. This condition occurs in one in a million," said Dr Debashis Sahoo a paediatrician of the district headquarter hospital of Kendrapara.