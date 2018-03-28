Odisha Man Tied Up By Wife And Children, Set on Fire

The incident took place on Sunday night and the 36-year-old man died on Monday at a hospital in Cuttack after he suffered severe injuries, according to the police.
The man, identified as Subash Singh, a driver by profession, came home drunk and allegedly misbehaved with their elder daughter. When the daughter opposed his 'indecent behaviour', he beat her up. Subash Singh's wife and the other daughter came to the rescue of the girl. Subhash Singh then allegedly beat up his wife and the children, police said.
The wife and his children then caught hold of Subash, tied his hands and legs. Subash's wife then doused him with kerosene and set him on fire, the police added.
Comments
Subash's wife had been arrested by the police.