Odisha Airhostess Arrested For Helping Gangster In Extortion Attempt

An airhostess in Odisha has been arrested for allegedly helping a gangster in his extortion activities from behind the bars, the police said today.

The 26-year-old woman is the second to be arrested in a week in connection with the case in Cuttack.

The woman was arrested from her home and produced in a local court which rejected her bail plea and sent her to police custody. A law student was arrested earlier this week on the same charges.

The gangster that the two women helped had allegedly threatened a businessman and had demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. The two women had allegedly arranged a video call for him.