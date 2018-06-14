Muslim Cleric Allegedly Thrashed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' In Ranchi

According to Azhar-ul-Islam's father, his son was was allegedly asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Cities | | Updated: June 14, 2018 07:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Muslim Cleric Allegedly Thrashed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' In Ranchi

The Muslim cleric was hospitalised with multiple injuries in head, hand and other parts of the body.

Ranchi:  A Muslim cleric was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Jharkhand's Ranchi.

The man, identified as Azhar-ul-Islam, was brutally beaten up by some unknown people while he was returning home after evening prayer.

According to Azhar-ul-Islam's father, his son was was allegedly asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"While returning home from evening prayer some people attacked him. He was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'," the father said.

Azhar-ul-Islam had been hospitalised with multiple injuries in head, hand and other parts of the body.

Comments
Earlier on June 1, a group of men allegedly thrashed some people, who were offering Namaz at a mosque in Haryana's Karnal.

The victims alleged that a group of 20-25 people walked in, vandalized the mosque, broke speakers and thrashed those offering Namaz.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Muslim clericMuslim man beaten

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsHIVFIFAPaytmAmazonOlaOnePlus 6Redmi Note 5 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................