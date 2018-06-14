Muslim Cleric Allegedly Thrashed, Forced To Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' In Ranchi According to Azhar-ul-Islam's father, his son was was allegedly asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

The Muslim cleric was hospitalised with multiple injuries in head, hand and other parts of the body. Ranchi: A Muslim cleric was allegedly thrashed by a group of men in Jharkhand's Ranchi.



The man, identified as Azhar-ul-Islam, was brutally beaten up by some unknown people while he was returning home after evening prayer.



According to Azhar-ul-Islam's father, his son was allegedly asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.



"While returning home from evening prayer some people attacked him. He was asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'," the father said.



Azhar-ul-Islam had been hospitalised with multiple injuries in head, hand and other parts of the body.



Earlier on June 1, a group of men allegedly thrashed some people, who were offering Namaz at a mosque in Haryana's Karnal.



The victims alleged that a group of 20-25 people walked in, vandalized the mosque, broke speakers and thrashed those offering Namaz.





