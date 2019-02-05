More Than 100 Tortoises Seized In Jharkhand

According to Forest Department officials, the tortoises were found in a general category coach of the Dehradun-to-Howrah Express.

Cities | | Updated: February 05, 2019 00:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
More Than 100 Tortoises Seized In Jharkhand

More than 100 tortoises were seized on Monday. (Representational)


Ranchi: 

More than 100 tortoises were seized from a train at the Dhanbad railway station in Jharkhand on Monday, the police said.

According to Forest Department officials, the tortoises were found in a general category coach of the Dehradun-to-Howrah Express. 

The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the tortoises were in a bag and no one came to claim them.

"The tortoises are found in the Ganga river. They were being sent to Howrah from Jaunpur (in Uttar Pradesh). The market price of the seized tortoises is more than Rs 12 lakh," Forest Department officer Rajendra Prasad told reporters.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

tortoises JharkhandJharkhand

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekWorld Cancer DaySamsung GalaxyOppo K1

................................ Advertisement ................................