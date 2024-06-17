Missing Woman Found Dead In Rajasthan, Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry

The body has been handed over to the family for a post-mortem, police said. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was on Monday found dead in a ditch in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district, police said.

Shikha Agarwal went missing from her home on Sunday and her body was found in a ditch near Bharala crossing on Patan the next morning, they said.

The woman's family members alleged that she was killed for dowry and filed a case against her husband Pankaj Gupta (33), SHO Vijay Singh said.

Shikha Agarwal worked at Baroda Rajasthan Regional Rural Bank. After she went missing from her home, her family searched for her in the surrounding area but could not find her and informed the police, he said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Dal said the woman got married to Pankaj two years ago. Her father has registered a case of dowry death against her husband.

The body has been handed over to the family for a post-mortem, police said.

