Missing Bengaluru Trekker Found In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

A man from Bengaluru, who had gone missing while trekking to Kheerganga in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday, has been found, police said on Wednesday.

A team, including personnel from the Manikaran police post and local rescuers, found Kaushik Venugopal at Tunda Bhoj on Monday, Kullu senior police officer (SP) Gaurav Singh said.

Kaushik Venugopal joined his friend Aditya on Tuesday, he added.

On Saturday, three trekkers had left for Kheerganga, located at a height of about 3,050 metres from the sea level at the extreme end of Parvati Valley, the police said.

Kaushik Venugopal went missing on his way to Kheerganga, they added.

The other two members of the trekking team alerted the police, the officer said, adding that a police team, accompanied by local trekkers, swung into action immediately and found Kaushik Venugopal on Monday.

