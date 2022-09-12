Missing Assam Woman Found Dead In Paddy Field

Assam: The woman had gone missing on Saturday evening, police said. (Representational)

Tension prevailed in Assam's Karimganj district after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a paddy field under mysterious circumstances on Sunday. The incident took place in the Kachubari area under the Patharkandi assembly constituency in the Karimganj district.

The woman had gone missing on Saturday evening, according to the police.

"The dead was identified as 32-year-old Panchami Sinha and she went missing since Saturday evening," said Samarjit Basumutary, Officer-in-Charge, Patharkandi police station.

"The body was found in a paddy field. There were injury marks on her face and head. We suspect that someone murdered her. Our investigation is on," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the woman may have been sexually assaulted before being killed.