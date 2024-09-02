Boy, 15, Attempts To Rape 3-Year-Old Girl In Assam, Taken Into Custody: Cops

The boy will be handled by the Juvenile Justice Board, police said (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly attempting to rape a three-year-old girl in Assam's Karimganj district, police said on Monday.

The girl's family had filed a complaint with police alleging that the boy had come to their house to play with their daughter on Sunday evening.

They claimed that the girl's mother had gone out for 15 minutes and when she returned, she saw the boy without his clothes on and trying to remove her daughter's dress.

On seeing the girl's mother, the boy fled from the house but neighbours caught him and handed him over to police.

Karimganj SP Partha Pratim Das said on Monday they have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the girl's family.

"Since the accused is a 15-year-old boy, it will be handled by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB)," Mr Das said.

The matter is being investigated and the victim has undergone mandatory medical examinations.

"She is too young to tell us about the crime, but we have recorded the statements of her family members," Mr Das said.

