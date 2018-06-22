Minor Gang-Raped By 10 Men In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr The incident took place on Monday when the 15-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend an engagement ceremony

A minor girl was allegedly raped by 10 people in Chacheri village which comes under the jurisdiction of Jahangirabad police station here, police said today.



The incident took place on Monday when the 15-year-old girl had gone with her family members to attend an engagement ceremony, Circle Officer Jitendra Singh said.



Two men, known to the victim, took her on their motorcycle on the pretext of visiting a nearby shrine, he said, adding that later eight other people joined them and all of them raped the minor.



The victim was found lying unconscious by her parents in an agricultural field, Singh said.



Acting on a complaint lodged by the minor's father, the police registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he said.



