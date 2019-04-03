Military Hospital Saves Life Of Girl Just Ahead Of Her Class 10 Board Exam

The operation was performed in an emergency, a defence spokesman said. (Representational)

Doctors at Pathankot military hospital in Punjab saved the life of a 14-year-old girl and ensured that she did not miss her final paper in the class 10 board examination, a defence spokesman said in Jammu on Tuesday.

On March 26, the doctors at the hospital performed an emergency laparoscopic surgery on Anushika for a perforated appendicitis after she was brought to the facility in a critical condition, the spokesman said.

He said surgical specialist Major Adil Abdul Kalam performed an intricate operation of removing the ruptured appendix which had caused severe infection in the intestines and surrounding structures.

"The operation was performed in an emergency. Had it been even by a few hours, it could have resulted in multi-organ failure," the spokesman said, quoting the doctor.

The doctor said it was a challenging task to manage the case laparoscopically as the surrounding intestines and organs had stated forming a lump which was friable to touch.

Dedicated post-operative treatment ensured that the girl could appear for her final paper in the class 10 board exams with no assistance just two days after the operation, the spokesman said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.