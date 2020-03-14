Meghalaya Man, Out On Bail In Rape Case, Sexually Assaults Daughter: Cops

The man allegedly started sexually assaulting his younger daughter, soon after his release,

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted by her father who was out on bail after spending years in prison for allegedly raping his other daughter and impregnating her, the Meghalaya Police said on Friday.

The incident happened near Dalu in the state's West Garo Hills district, officials said.

The 45-year-old man was arrested in 2016 after he allegedly impregnated his elder daughter, who was then 16 years old, they said. She later gave birth to a child and started living elsewhere, officials said. He was released on bail a few months back after his wife pleaded in the court that he was the sole bread earner of the family, they said.

Soon after his release, the man allegedly started sexually assaulting his younger daughter. When community leaders came to know of it, they informed the police and he was arrested again, officials said.

"These kinds of ghastly acts cannot be accepted in a civilised society. The father was arrested after we received information. We will ensure that such criminals are not allowed to go back to the society," said MGR Kumar, superintendent of police of West Garo Hills.

The father has confessed to sexually assaulting the younger daughter, police sources said.

A case has been filed against him, police said, adding that further investigations are underway.