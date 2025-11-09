Advertisement
Drunk Father Rapes 6-Year-Old Daughter In Uttar Pradesh

The minor girl has been admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition.

An FIR has been registered against the accused

A man allegedly raped his six-year-old daughter under the influence of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, police said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Singh said that a written complaint was received about the incident on Saturday evening by the mother of the girl.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law, and efforts are underway to apprehend him, the officer said.

