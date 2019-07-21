Medical Student Allegedly Kills Herself In Rajasthan College

The girl was a medical intern at SP College in Bikaner. (Representational image)

A medical student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room, police said on Saturday.

The girl has been identified as Manisha Kumawat, who was a medical intern at SP College in Bikaner.

The college authorities, however, maintained that they are not aware of the reason behind the suicide.

"She was a bright student. We do not know the reason for suicide," Principal HS Kumar said.

"Body has been shifted to the mortuary of PBM hospital. Her relatives have been informed," CO, Sadar, Bhojraj Singh said.

