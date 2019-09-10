Medical Aspirant Hangs Herself At Home In Rajasthan's Kota

The girl's mother found her hanging in her room. (Representational)

A 19-year-old student, preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) at a coaching institute in Kolkata, hanged herself in her room, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Kota's Rangbadi area, Assistant Sub-Inspector Harveer Singh said.

The police said that Sweta Kumari Rajput, from Bihar's Madhubani district, had been attending coaching classes since the last two and a half years. She had been living with her parents in a rented house.

Her mother, on returning home from market, found the girl dead. Her father was at work at the time of the incident.

The police said that the girl did not leave behind a suicide note.

The body was handed over to the family on Tuesday morning after post-mortem and an investigation is on, police said.

