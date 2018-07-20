UP Man Allegedly Kidnapped Nephew To Cut Down Daughter's Wedding Expenses

No arrests have been made in the case so far (Representational)

A three-year-old boy, kidnapped allegedly at the behest of his relatives who wanted to minimise wedding-related expenses, was recovered within 38 hours, the police said today.

Aman was playing outside his maternal aunt's house in Pushp Vihar Colony on Wednesday afternoon when he was kidnapped, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babloo Kumar said, adding that he was recovered today from an isolated area near the Garud Govind temple following a tip off.

Aman was kidnapped at the behest of his maternal aunt's husband, Suresh Kumar Chand, whose daughter is getting married today, the SSP said.

Sharma planned to kidnap Aman, who had come from Ludhiana with his parents to attend the wedding, hoping that a pall of gloom would drastically cut down the number of guests, he added.

The accused roped in his brother and his sister's son to execute the plan, Kumar said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far and a manhunt is on to arrest the kidnappers, he said.

The police is likely to arrest Sharma tomorrow, post his daughter's wedding.