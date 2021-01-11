Markets Shut In Maharashta District Over Bandh Call After Hospital Fire

10 infants had died in a fire at the district hospital.

Markets and other commercial establishments in most parts of Bhandara remained closed on Monday in response to a bandh called the BJP over the death of 10 infants in a fire at the district hospital.

BJP workers took out a bike rally in the Maharashtra district, appealing to people to keep their establishments closed and support the bandh.

BJP MP from Bhandara, Sunil Mendhe, on Sunday said his party wanted either a judicial inquiry or a probe by a retired judge into the Saturday's incident in which 10 infants werekilled in a blaze at the district hospital.

Mr Medhe said they also want a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved families.

Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray''s visit to the hospital earlier on Sunday, the MP had said they expected that he would immediately suspend the civil surgeon, doctors and other staff and order a detailed inquiry, but nothing happened.

The BJP has taken a decision to call a bandh in Bhandara on Monday to draw the attention of the government, he said.