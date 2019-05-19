Man Returning Home After Voting Allegedly Killed By Neighbours In Punjab

Cops, however, clarified that the incident was not related to the polling. (Representational)

A man was brutally murdered in full public view allegedly by his neighbours following a heated argument over some issue, even as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections took place in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Sarli Kalan village under the Khadoor Sahib parliamentary constituency when 30-year-old Bunty Singh was returning home after voting, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldip Singh Chahal said.

He, however, clarified that the incident was not related to the polling.

"This murder is not related to the ongoing polls and is not an incident of poll violence," he told the reporters in Tarn Taran.

The murder was a result of "some sudden provocation" and the accused, who were the victim's neighbours and whose exact number is being verified, were drunk, Mr Chahal added.

They allegedly attacked Bunty Singh on his neck with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot, he said.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the accused, the SSP said.

