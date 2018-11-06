Man Pushed In Front Of Moving Car Allegedly By Kerala Cop, Dies

Chief Minister Vijayan said in Kozhikode that the official has been suspended (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was killed after being pushed in front of a moving car allegedly by a senior police officer, the police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police B Harikumar, who is on the run, has been suspended and a case registered against him under the section of murder, the police said.

The victim, Sanal, sustained severe injuries in the incident and died later at a hospital, officials said.

The incident took place on Monday night when Harikumar asked Sanal to move his car which he had parked on the side of the road.

A fight ensued during which the official allegedly pushed Sanal in front of a moving car, local residents told television channels.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kozhikode that the official has been suspended as the complaint was of a serious nature.

An assistant superintendent of police (ASP) will probe the case, he said.

Harikumar, who was not in uniform, had come to a house in the locality, locals said.

A large number of people blocked the road where the incident occurred and demanded that the police official be immediately arrested.