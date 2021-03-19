Man Burns Wife To Death In Odisha: Report

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway: Police (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has allegedly burnt his 28-year-old wife to death suspecting infidelity in Odisha''s Kendrapara district, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Bajeipada village in Pattamundai police station area on Wednesday night, an officer said.

The woman's charred body was retrieved from inside the house on Thursday morning, he said.

The accused is missing and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him, the officer said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.