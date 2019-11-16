Odisha Man Posts Obscene Pics Of Ex-Lover On Social Media, Arrested: Cops

The accused was charged under relevant sections of IPC and IT Acts (Representational)

A 28-year-old man from Odisha's Jajpur district was arrested for allegedly uploading photos and videos of a woman on social media along with vulgar comments, police said.

The accused Patitapaban Mishra was picked up from Keonjhar district on Friday. He was a resident of Bayree village, police said.

During interrogation, Mr Mishra admitted that he opened an account in a social media platform hiding his identity and uploaded videos and photographs of the woman, senior police officer Deepak Kumar Jena said.

The accused also posted vulgar comments, which were liked and shared by many people who follow him on social media, the police officer said.

A close friend of the 25-year-old woman noticed the videos and photos on the social media and informed her.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police on Monday in this connection, Mr Jena said. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and an investigation has been initiated, he said.

The accused was charged under relevant sections of IPC and IT Acts and forwarded to the local court on Friday, the police officer said, adding that he was remanded to judicial custody for two weeks.

Police said the woman got in touch with Mr Mishra about three years ago and fell in love with him. Later, the accused allegedly entered into a physical relation with the woman on the pretext of marrying her, police said.

According to police, Mr Mishra took a few obscene photos and videos of his intimate moments with the woman and when the woman insisted him to marry her, the accused sought more time. The accused wanted to take revenge after the woman married to another man a couple of months ago, police added.

