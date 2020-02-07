Man Arrested For Raping 7-Year-Old Stepdaughter In Odisha: Cops

A case has been registered under various sections, the police said. (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 7-year-old stepdaughter in Odisha's Jajpur district, the police said on Friday.

The incident came to light after the girl's mother filed a complaint on Wednesday, a police officer said.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother when she returned home on Wednesday evening following which her mother filed a police complaint, the officer said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

"We have arrested the accused and medical examination have been conducted on both the accused and the girl," a senior police officer said.

The accused was arrested and produced in the court, the police officer said, adding that the court sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.