Man Arrested For Assaulting Doctor, Creating Ruckus In Thane Hospital

A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly assaulting a doctor and creating ruckus at a hospital, a police official said on Thursday.

The 39-year-old man from Katemanivali in Kalyan is accused of entering a hospital under the influence of liquor on Wednesday, picking up a fight with a senior citizen who was getting treated for a dog bite, and then manhandling and injuring the doctor when he intervened, the official said.

"The accused was shouting at the top of his voice and Dr Satish Gedam asked him to stay quiet as other patients were getting disturbed. The accused hit and injured the doctor and then abused police personnel who arrived at the site," Bai Rukminibai Hospital chief medical officer Dr Purushottam Like said.

He was arrested under sections 353 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code for assault, provocation, and other offences, the MFC police station official added.

