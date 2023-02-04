Man, 50, Beaten To Death With Sticks By 2 Brothers: Uttar Pradesh Police

The brothers were drunk when they attacked the victim, the police said. (Representational)

A 50-year-old man died in Uttar Pradesh's Silmi Village after being beaten with sticks by two brothers, police said on Saturday.

"As per the complaint filed in the matter one Ramlakhan and his brother Shivlakhan of Silmi village of Kishanpur police station attacked one Rajan Tiwari, 50, with sticks on Friday night following some minor argument," Khaga area Circle Officer (CO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.

The brothers were drunk when they attacked Tiwari, he said.

Tiwari, seriously wounded in head and other parts of the body, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead.

Ramlakhan has been arrested and is currently under interrogation, while his brother is still on the run and a hunt is on to arrest him, said the CO.

