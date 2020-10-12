Nagpur Woman Arrested For Allegedly Hiring 2 Men To Kill Husband: Police

One of the contract killers is missing, and search is on, the police said. (Representational)

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for allegedly hiring contract killers to murder her husband, the police said on Monday.

Devika was arrested along with Chandan Natthuji Diyewar, 28, for allegedly killing her husband Jaideep Lokhande, a police official said.

"Contract killer Sunil Malviya, a native of Madhya Pradesh is missing. Jaideep was found murdered, with his throat slit, on Saturday morning. We found Devika's answers on the incident evasive. On questioning her after going through the phone records, she confessed to the crime," the official added.

"Chandan has said he helped Devika as Jaideep used to drink and beat her up," he said.

He said the two men accepted Rs 50,000 from Devika and killed Lokhande late Friday night when he was returning from a party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)