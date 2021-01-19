Maharashtra Man Dragged For 100 Metres On Bus, Accused Arrested: Police

The victim was taken to a private hospital for treatment, police said. (Representational)

A 21-year-old bus driver was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly dragging a food delivery man, who was holding on to a window of the vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said.

The incident took place late on Sunday night when a rashly-driven mini bus of a school dashed a motorcycle belonging to food delivery agent Sashikant Behra (30) near Kasarvadavali Naka, an official said.

When the victim got down and went to speak to the bus driver, the latter dragged him for around 100 metres, as he held on to a window of the vehicle, the official said.

The victim, who was severely injured in the incident, was taken to a private hospital for treatment, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against bus driver Mansoor Ali, assistant police inspector Ravindra Fad of Kasarvadavali police station said.