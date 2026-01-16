"Wonderful Gesture": Trump As Machado Presents Him Nobel Peace Prize

US President Donald Trump finally received a Nobel Peace Prize medal from Venezuela's opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, a gamble by the current laureate to win over the Republican who recently declined to support her challenge to Venezuela's ruling regime. Machado was her nation's democratic leader-in-waiting until Trump's decision earlier this month-- first to topple Venezuela's long-time leader, Nicolas Maduro, and then to back his deputy.

Trump heaped praise on the Venezuelan leader for presenting him with "her Nobel Peace Prize for the work I have done," after they met at the White House.

"She is a wonderful woman who has been through so much," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that Machado presenting him with the medal was "such a wonderful gesture of mutual respect."

Can Machado Pass On Her Nobel Prize?

The Nobel Institute has said Machado could not give her prize to Trump, an honour that he has coveted. Even if the gesture proves to be purely symbolic, it was extraordinary given that Trump has effectively sidelined Machado, who has long been the face of resistance in Venezuela.

A White House official confirmed to news agency Reuters that Trump intends to keep the medal.

What Machado Said

"I presented the president of the United States the medal, the Nobel Peace Prize," Machado told reporters after leaving the White House and heading to Capitol Hill. She said she had done so "as a recognition for his unique commitment with our freedom."

The move came after Trump had raised doubts about his stated commitment to backing democratic rule in Venezuela, giving no timetable on when elections might be held.

Trump has said it would be difficult for Machado to lead because she "doesn't have the support within or the respect within the country." Her party is widely believed to have won the 2024 elections rejected by Maduro. He has also signalled his willingness to work with acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who had been Maduro's second in command.

Machado on Thursday indicated that he had provided few specifics on that front during their discussion. She did not provide more information on what was said. After the closed-door meeting, Machado greeted dozens of cheering supporters waiting for her near the White House gates, stopping to hug many.

"We can count on President Trump," she told them without elaborating, prompting some to briefly chant, "Thank you, Trump."

Before she visited Washington, Machado had not been seen in public since she travelled last month to Norway, where her daughter received the peace prize on her behalf. She had spent 11 months in hiding in Venezuela before she appeared in Norway after the ceremony.