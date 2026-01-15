Bank Of Maharashtra Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 600 Posts, Apply Here

Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2026: Bank of Maharashtra has started the registration process for 600 Apprentice posts today, January 15, 2026. Interested candidates looking for on-the-job training in the bank can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofmaharashtra.bank.in. The last date to register is January 25, 2026.

The training will be held for a duration of one year and a stipend of Rs. 12,300 per month will be provided.

Of the 600 posts, 69 and 46 are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) respectively, 133 vacancies are reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 50 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 302 posts for Unreserved (UR) Category.

Bank of Maharashtra 2026 Recruitment: How To Apply For The Posts?

Visit the official website bankofmaharashtra.bank.in and head over to the "Current openings" section.

Under the "Online application for Engagement of Apprentices", click on "Apply online".

You can register if new or login with your existing credentials.

Once all the details have been filled and submitted, your application for the posts will be accepted.

Eligibility Criteria For Bank of Maharashtra Apprentice

The candidate applying should be aged between 20 and 28 years and must have a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from any recognized university.

He or She must be able to read, write and speak in the local language mentioned on their Class 10 or 12 marksheet.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official website of the bank.