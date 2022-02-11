Maharashtra Seer, Disciple Killed In Accident In Madhya Pradesh: Police

Madhya Pradesh accident: The accident took place around 5.30 am, said police. (Representational)

A Hindu seer from Maharashtra's Nanded and his disciple were killed in a road accident in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Dhangawan village around 5.30 am, which also left one person injured, they said.

"Sant Tyagi Maharaj, 45, of Nanded in Maharashtra and his disciple Balram Patil, 35, were killed after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit a stationary truck on the national highway-30, about 45 kms from Jabalpur district headquarters," Sihora police station in-charge Girish Dhurvey told news agency PTI.

"One person sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital," he said.

The religious leader and some of his followers were on their way to Nanded from Chhattisgarh when it happened, the police official said.

The accident might have occurred due to poor visibility as a result of dense fog on the road, he added.

