Maharashtra Cop Allegedly Hangs Self From Tree In Thane: Police

The cop was attached to Andheri railway police station. (Representational)

A railway police sub-inspector on Monday allegedly committed suicide in Vartak Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

Thirty-five-year-old Dhanaji Raut was found hanging from a tree near his residential complex in Vartak Nagar area at around 5:30am, he said.

"Raut was attached to Andheri railway police station. He became a PSI after clearing the 2016 MPSC exam. His body has been sent for post mortem," the Vartak Nagar police station official added.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

