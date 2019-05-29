Magisterial Probe Ordered Into UP Spurious Liquor Tragedy

14 people have died and several others admitted to hospital after drinking illicit liquor in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday night ordered a magisterial probe into the Barabanki spurious liquor tragedy which has so far claimed 14 lives.

The inquiry will be headed by Barabanki chief development officer, an official spokesperson said.

The incident has prompted the Yogi Adityanath government to order a high-level probe into all the angles, including the possibility of a "political conspiracy".

At least 14 people died and around 40 others were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Barabanki district, officials said on Tuesday.

While 12 people, including four members of a family, died in Barabanki, two others died at the trauma centre of a Lucknow hospital.

Many are undergoing treatment at KGMU Hospital and the condition of two is critical, a hospital spokesperson told PTI.

Five to six others were brought to the Balrampur and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals in the state capital.

Hospital sources said the toll may go up as many others were battling for life.

Locals from Raniganj and adjoining villages consumed the liquor purchased from a shop in Ramnagar area -- around 60 km northeast of Lucknow -- on Monday night. They were rushed to a community health centre after falling ill in the morning, police said.