UP Bans Caste-Based Rallies, 'Politically Motivated' Events After Court Order

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the immediate removal of all caste references from police records and public notices, and instructed that vehicles displaying caste-based stickers or slogans be fined under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The order, issued to all police units and district administrations late Sunday, has been taken in compliance with a September 16 Allahabad High Court judgement that was aimed at eliminating caste-based discrimination, a senior official said.

Officiating chief secretary Deepak Kumar has instructed that the caste of accused persons should no longer be recorded in police registers, case memos, arrest documents, or displayed on police station notice boards, according to the official order.

"The directive has been issued in compliance with the HC order and is effective immediately," Kumar told PTI.

The state's Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal will also be updated to delete caste fields, and until then, officials have been told to leave such fields blank, it said.

It further mandates that police records include both the father's and mother's names of accused persons, and that caste-based stickers or slogans on vehicles be challaned under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Authorities have also been asked to remove boards or signs in towns and villages that glorify caste identities or mark areas as belonging to a particular caste, the government order said.

Caste-based rallies and public events with political motives have been banned across the state, while social media content promoting caste pride or hatred will be closely monitored. Strict action has been directed against those spreading caste-based enmity online, it stated. The government has asked officials to ensure "immediate and effective compliance" with the order and train subordinate officers to raise awareness about the new policy.

The high court's order in Praveen Chetri vs State of UP and others prohibited police from mentioning the caste of accused persons and instructed the state to prevent caste glorification in public and digital spaces.

