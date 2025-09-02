UP Government Begins 'No Helmet No Fuel' Campaign: Check Dates, Rules, And More

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out its month-long "No Helmet, No Fuel" drive in the state. The campaign is aimed at improving road safety and increasing awareness among motorcycle users about helmets and safety standards. The campaign began on 1st September and will last till 30th September.

Under the campaign, fuel will be provided only to the riders who have a proper helmet. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, emphasized that the campaign is not directed to punish the one at fault, but aims at developing a proper riding discipline and awareness for safety among the riders.

Adding further, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak said, "We appeal to all residents to control their speed and follow traffic laws. Our collective concern is for your safety and that of your families, and it is the state government's commitment to ensure you travel safely on the roads."

The statewide campaign will run under the aegis of district magistrates in coordination with the district road safety committees. Also, the Food and Civil Supplies Department will assist in the coordination and monitoring at fuel stations, while the Information and Public Relations Department will help in amplifying the awareness.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently shared a report, stating that Uttar Pradesh recorded 44,534 road accidents in 2023, surpassing the previous toll of 41,746 in 2022. With the 'No Helmet, No Fuel' campaign, the UP government is aiming at increasing awareness among bike users and bringing down the road accident toll significantly.