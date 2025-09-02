Hero MotoCorp Records 8 Pc YoY Growth In August 2025

Hero MotoCorp has announced its financial reports for the month of August'25. It dispatched 553,727 motorcycles and scooters in August 2025, reflecting an 8 percent growth compared to August 2024.

The company recorded 3.44 lakh Vahan registrations, indicating consistent demand in both urban and rural areas. While the ongoing monsoon season has had an anticipated effect on retail sales, a positive turnaround is expected in the coming months. (Data from VAHAN except Telangana, as on September 1, 2025)

Vida, powered by Hero, continued its strong growth momentum in the country. In August, the brand recorded strong growth with dispatches of 12,275 units and Vahan registrations of 13,313, driving consistent market share gains for both the month and the fiscal year to date.

The Company's global business sustained its strong performance, delivering robust growth during the month and achieving rapid year-to-date growth of over 40 percent.

Optimistic market sentiment is anticipated for the festive season, driven by favorable monsoons, an increase in agricultural demand, and a projected boost in overall consumption due to impending GST reforms.

Hero MotoCorp's latest offerings, including the Xoom 125 and Destini 125, have garnered strong customer interest and are delivering outstanding performance. The Company expects this positive momentum to continue with its recent launches.

Hero Glamour X

During the month, the company launched the all-new Glamour X 125, India's most futuristic 125cc motorcycle. Building on the Glamour brand's legacy of style, innovation, and trust with over 8 million satisfied customers, the all-new Glamour X 125 delivers a bold new design, advanced technology, superior performance, and exceptional comfort for the new-age aspirational riders. Redefining the Deluxe 125cc segment, the Glamour X debuts several category-first innovations and is available in two variants - Drum at INR. 89 999/- and Disc INR. 99 999/- (ex-showroom Delhi) across Hero MotoCorp dealerships nationwide.