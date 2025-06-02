Hero MotoCorp Paints Upward Trajectory, Dispatches 5.08 Lakh Units In May

Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, dispatched 5.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters during May 2025, achieving both sequential and annual growth. The company continued its strong market momentum in the month with 5 lakh VAHAN* registrations, underlining a sustained customer preference and demand. The company continued to gain retail market share in May 2025, aided by the positive response for its new products across the motorcycle and scooter categories.

VIDA, powered by Hero MotoCorp, continued to deliver growth with dispatches of 8361 units and 7161 VAHAN registrations for the VIDA V2 electric scooter range. VIDA achieved a VAHAN market share of 7.2% indicating sustained progress.

VIDA is set to electrify the market with a new product launch on July 1, 2025.

Hero MotoCorp's global retail performance also showed robust momentum, particularly in Bangladesh and Colombia. Exports maintained a steady trajectory, with growth anticipated in the near future underscoring increasing demand for the company's offerings in key geographies.

The company continued its strategic expansion in the premium segment by further expanding the Premia outlets, its premium retail network, reaching over 100 locations across the country.

In May, VIDA launched the 'Charging Simple Hai' campaign during the ongoing IPL season. Showcasing its removable battery technology with the message "Every plug point is a VIDA charging point", the campaign highlights the ease of charging VIDA's batteries using any standard 5-amp socket - making electric mobility truly convenient and accessible.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally is further strengthened by the addition of Austrian talent Tobias Ebster. The team showcased a commendable performance at the South African Safari Rally, with Ignacio "Nacho" Cornejo securing a solid 6th place. Despite a fall, FIM world champion Ross Branch demonstrated resilience and finished in an impressive 11th position.