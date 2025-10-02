Hero MotoCorp Posts 8 Pc YoY Growth In September 2025, Scooters Lead the Charge

Hero MotoCorp has registered a significant boost in sales with 6,87,220 units in September 2025. With this, the brand recorded a 7.88 percent YoY growth by surpassing the 6,37,050 units sold in September 2024. Also, Hero MotoCorp recorded a 24.11 percent MoM growth, leading over the 5,53,727 units sold in August 2025.

The report claims that the brand's motorcycle segment witnessed a 4.80 percent YoY growth, recording sales of 6,26,217 units in September 2025, taking charge over the 5,97,529 units sold in September 2024. Meanwhile, the Hero scooters recorded sales of 61,003 units in September 2025, surpassing the 39,521 units sold in September 2024. This accounts for a 54.36 percent YoY growth in Hero's scooter segment.

The brand witnessed 24.74 percent YoY growth in the domestic market, with 6,47,582 units. Also, the exports have hit a 14.60 percent high with the dispatch of 39,638 units in September 2025.

Talking about the Q2 performance report, Hero MotoCorp achieved an 11.25 percent YoY growth in Q2 FY26 with sales of 16,90,702 units, including 15,28,355 motorcycles and 1,62,347 units of scooters.

Hero MotoCorp has achieved a major milestone on the global stage, recording its highest-ever Q2 exports at 1,11,584 units. This surge was driven by robust demand for models like the Hunk 125R, Hunk 160, and HR Deluxe. In September alone, the company exported 39,638 units, marking an impressive 95 percent year-on-year growth and underscoring its expanding footprint in international markets.