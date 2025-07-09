Bulldozer Action Against Chhangur Baba, Mastermind Of Conversion Gang

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday demolished the residence and commercial establishments of Jamaluddin alias Chhangur Baba, a man accused of orchestrating a large-scale religious conversion racket. Bulldozers were deployed in Madhupur in Balrampur district to dismantle unauthorised structures linked to Chhangur Baba and his associates.

Jamaluddin, widely known as Chhangur Baba or Pir Baba, was arrested along with his close associate Neetu alias Nasreen from a hotel in Lucknow. Both are originally from Madhupur. Their movements were being tracked after uncovering what it described as an "organised network" involved in forcibly and fraudulently converting individuals from Hindu and other non-Muslim backgrounds to Islam.

According to the police, Chhangur Baba was the key figure in a conversion syndicate that specifically targeted vulnerable groups, including women, labourers, and widows. Police said that he used coercion, promises of marriage, financial help, and misrepresentation to facilitate these conversions. Authorities also alleged the creation of a "rate list" assigning monetary values for converting individuals from different communities.

Chhangur Baba was produced in a Lucknow court alongside Neetu, following a non-bailable warrant and a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture. He has since been remanded in judicial custody and is currently lodged at the Lucknow District Jail.

Chhangur Baba and Neetu spent nearly 80 days at the Star Rooms hotel in Lucknow. Entry records show that the pair checked in on April 16. Their stay, initially booked for four days, was repeatedly extended in shorter increments. While the owners declined to speak on record, they confirmed that when asked about their prolonged stay, Neetu responded vaguely, citing a legal case.

The two used valid Aadhaar cards to check in, according to police, and remained in the same room throughout their stay. During this period, a lawyer is known to have visited them at least once.

According to the police, transactions exceeding Rs 100 crore across more than 40 bank accounts were detected during investigationn. These accounts were reportedly opened in the names of non-Muslims who had allegedly been converted.

Funds were traced back to sources in the Gulf region, and Chhangur Baba is believed to have travelled abroad over 40 times.

Following the arrests, the district administration initiated demolition proceedings against properties identified as illegally constructed. These included parts of Chhangur Baba's residence in Madhupur, as well as holdings connected to other associates.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded to the developments, calling Chhangur Baba's actions both "anti-social" and "anti-national."

"In the initial probe, it has come to light that the activities of the accused Jalaluddin are not only against society but also against the nation," the Chief Minister said on Tuesday. "Strict legal action will be taken."