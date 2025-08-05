Probe Agency Arrests Conversion Gang Mastermind Chhangur Baba's Aide

A special PMLA court in Lucknow on Monday granted custody of Naveen Rohra, an alleged aide of Chhangur Baba, to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as part of a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged illegal religious conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh, official sources said.



Rohra was lodged in jail after the Uttar Pradesh Police Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested him some time back.

The ED had moved a local court seeking his custodial remand for questioning and the court has granted his custody to the agency, the sources said.

The agency had earlier claimed that all the immovable assets "acquired" by Chhangur Baba were in the names of Naveen Rohra and his wife Neetu Rohra to conceal his actual involvement in money laundering.

It had, last month, taken a similar custody of Chhangur Baba alias Jamaluddin alias Karimulla Shah.

Last month, the federal agency had conducted searches at Chhangur Baba's native place in Balrampur district and two places in Mumbai.

The ED later claimed and said in a statement that the accused (Chhangur Baba) had received funds worth Rs 60 crore in 22 bank accounts, including "large amounts" from abroad.

The money-laundering case against Chhangur Baba stems from the ATS FIR filed at a police station in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Chhangur Baba, his son Mehboob and alleged associates Naveen Rohra and Neetu Rohra alias Nasreen were arrested by the ATS.

The ATS complaint alleged a "large-scale" conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, utilisation of foreign funds and activities posing a potential threat to national security.

"Chhangur Baba and his associates are alleged to have established an extensive network operating from the premises of the Chand Auliya Dargah in Balrampur, where he regularly organised large gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals," the ED had said.

"He is accused of systematically inducing, coercing and manipulating individuals of other faiths, particularly Scheduled Castes and economically disadvantaged persons belonging to Hindu religion, into religious conversion," the agency had said.

The agency has said it has analysed 22 bank accounts related to Chhangur Baba and his associates and it was found that funds worth more than Rs 60 crore were received by them.

"It was also found that a large amount of funds has been received from foreign countries by Chhangur Baba and his associates," it has said.

The searches also led to the seizure of a number of documents that show that the "proceeds of crime" (illicit funds) were majorly transferred to different people for purchasing a number of immovable properties worth crores of rupees and carrying out construction activities in these properties.

Following the arrest of Chhangur Baba, alleged illegal constructions linked to him in Balrampur were razed by the district administration. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had described the actions of the accused as not only anti-social but also "anti-national".