Three Children Drown In Rainwater-Filled Pit In Madhya Pradesh Village

Two minor sisters and their eight-year-old cousin brother drowned in a pit filled with rainwater at a village in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Gulana village, they said.

Talking to PTI, Gulana police post in-charge Takesingh Dhulia said the three children - the boy and his two cousin sisters aged eight and six years - drowned in the rainwater-filled pit while they were playing close to their house.

The girls, who were residents of another village in the same district, had come to their uncle's place, when the mishap occurred, he said.

The bodies of the three children were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, Mr Dhulia said. A case has been registered and the incident is being investigated.