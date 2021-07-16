Woman, Minor Girl Drown In Madhya Pradesh River: Police

The incident took place in the afternoon, the police official said (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman and her minor niece drowned while washing clothes in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Friday, police said.

The bodies of Radha Banshkar and her 14-year-old niece Sonia have been retrieved from Paronch river, inspector Poonam Savita of Bauti police station said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when Sonia was washing clothes on the river bank, and she slipped into water, following which Radha jumped in to save her, the official said.

Children who were playing in the vicinity witnessed the accident and informed a priest at the nearby temple, who in turn alerted the police, she said.

The bodies were fished out from the river with the help of villagers and sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.