Man Shoots Woman Constable For Refusing To Marry Him: Madhya Pradesh Cops

The constable sustained a bullet injury in her neck (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman constable was allegedly shot by a man over her refusal to marry him in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Tuesday, police said.

Both the victim and the accused, who later shot himself in the chest, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwani, an official said.

The incident took place near Gadakpur Chokdi in Dhar, where Karan Thakur (26) shot at the constable, who was heading towards Barwani after distributing some wedding invitations, the official said.

The accused intercepted the victim's car, fired at her and then shot himself in the chest, he said.

The constable, who is posted in Rajgarh district, sustained a bullet injury in her neck and will be operated on, Khargone's deputy inspector general (DIG) Tilak Singh said.

The constable has said that the accused was angry with her as she had refused to marry him, the DIG said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Dhar Devendra Patidar said a case under relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act was registered against the accused.