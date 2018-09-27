Lawyer Who Pursued Case Against Yogi Adityanath Arrested For Rape

The lawyer, his accomplice, who is said to be an occultist, were arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

A lawyer who had filed a petition in court 11 years ago, against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vinay Singh said the woman was allegedly raped by Pervez Parvaz and another man Mahmood alias Jumman, said to be an 'occultist'. She had come seeking a cure for some illness, After a medical examination, it was confirmed that the woman had been raped.

The man has been pursuing a criminal case in various courts against Yogi Adityanath, since he was a lawmaker from Gorakhpur and had accused him of delivering a hate speech.

