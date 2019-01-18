2 Arrested In Haryana For Allegedly Kidnapping, Raping 17-Year-Old

The duo, residents of Bhana village, have been arrested (Representational)

Two men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old school student in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, police said today.

The accused -- Varinder alias Bunty, 24, and Vishal, 22, -- kidnapped the girl when she was on her way to tuition from school in Shahabad Markanda, on Thursday, the police said.

Varinder, who was driving a car, came out and forcefully pushed the teenager into the vehicle. Vishal was also sitting in the car. They went towards Barara. On the way, Vishal forced her to drink alcohol and took her to a house in a village, where Varinder raped her, police said.

They later dropped her near Aggarwal dharamshala in Shahbad Markanda. The duo, residents of Bhana village near the town, have been arrested, the police added.