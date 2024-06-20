Kerala Boy Gets Head Stuck In Neighbour's Door, Dies: Cops

The accident that occurred this evening. (Representational)

A nine-year-old boy died after his head got stuck in the main gate of his neighbour's house in the district on Thursday, police said.

Tirur resident Mohammed Sinan died in the accident that occurred on Thursday evening.

"The child was playing and it seems he accidentally got his head stuck in the gate resulting in the death," police told PTI.

Locals found the child stuck in the gate and rushed him to a hospital but his life could not be saved.

