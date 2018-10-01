Man Raises Alarm About 'Kidnappers' On Flight. Turns Out They Were Cops

Jodhpur: Suthar promised the couple that he would lead them to the missing boy (Representational)

A man was detained by the Jodhpur police today for raising false alarm on-board a flight, saying he was being kidnapped by four people who later turned out to be Karnataka policemen. The concocted story by the accused created panic in the plane and left fellow passengers harried.

The accused Dinesh Suthar and the policemen were detained as the plane landed in Jodhpur. Later, the policemen were let-off, but Suthar was detained for questioning.

The accused Dinesh Suthar's dramatics had roots in his alleged plan to grab the reward money announced by a Kerala couple to locate their missing son, the police said. During interrogation, Suthar said that he had contacted the family members of the missing boy and told them he was with an occultist in Jodhpur, the police said.

Suthar allegedly promised the couple that he would lead them to the boy.

"He told them that he could take them to Jodhpur, after which two family members of the boy along with four policemen from Mysuru police had left for Jodhpur," said DCP (East) Aman Deep Singh.

During the flight, he got nervous and told the concocted story to the crew and other passengers. The crew informed the airport administration, the official said.

After the flight AI 645 (Mumbai -Jodhpur) landed, the police detained the man and the four persons escorting him who later turned out to police personnel from Karnataka.

"Immediately after the landing of the flight at Jodhpur airport, we took the plane in our custody and detained all these five persons," said the official.

"We have arrested him (Suthar) and released the four policemen," Mr Singh said, adding that there was some confusion due to language issue as the policemen were from Karnataka.

Other passengers were not allowed to de-board after nearly two hours, causing inconvenience to them.

When contacted, an Air India official confirmed the incident and said that the matter is now under police investigation.

"The incident happened on Air India flight AI 645, operating on Mumbai-Jodhpur route.

"The cabin crew staff overheard some 4-5 persons saying "kucch hone wala haey (some thing is gong to happen) Accordingly, the pilot was informed of the conversation," the official said.

In June, a 24-year-old choreographer allegedly made a hoax bomb call in Jaipur as he was upset after missing his flight to Mumbai. The man was apprehended and handed over to the police.

With inputs from PTI