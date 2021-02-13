Six Women, Two Girls Rescued From Being Trafficked In Jharkhand: Police

A woman was arrested in this connection, police said. (Representational)

Six women and two girls were rescued on Saturday from Jharkhand's Medininagar while being allegedly trafficked to Tamil Nadu, police said.

A woman was arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel rescued the women and girls from the Daltonganj railway station before being trafficked to the southern state, a senior officer said.

They are from Haidarnagar, Ganj and Sowa Baraiva areas and the police handed them over to the labour department, he said.

"The rescued women and girls are from poor families and were lured with the promise of jobs. The arrested woman is being interrogated," the officer added.