Indore Teen Kills Man Over Rs 3 Lakh Online Gaming Dispute, Arrested

A 19-year-old man was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district for allegedly murdering a man over a dispute related to an online gaming loan, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rajendra Kumar Verma said Sameer Patel (32) was found dead in the Betma police station area on May 7.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained and questioned Ramzan Patel, who allegedly confessed to the crime, Verma told reporters.

During preliminary interrogation, police found that Sameer and Ramzan were involved in online gaming and had a financial dispute over money won and lost in the games.

According to the officer, Ramzan had allegedly lost around Rs 10 lakh to Sameer in online games and had repaid Rs 7 lakh. However, a dispute broke out over the remaining Rs 3 lakh.

Verma said Ramzan allegedly killed Sameer by striking him on the head with a stone during the argument.

The officer said that the police is examining the mobile phones of both the accused and the deceased to ascertain how long they had been involved in online gaming and whether others were connected to the activity.

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