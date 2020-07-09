Indore Labourer's Daughter Gets Flat For Top Marks In Class 10 Exams

Bharti Khandekar wants to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

A daily wage labourer's family, living at a pavement at a market in Indore, has been provided a brand new flat by the Indore Municipal corporation after their girl child secured first division in her Class 10 exams.

"A girl from Indore who was living on footpath secured first division. Commissioner took the cognizance and gifted girl a 1 BHK flat. Commission also made arrangements that the girl gets further education free of cost. Table, chair, books, clothes were also provided to her," said Prashant Dighe of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Indore.

After the instructions from Indore Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, city engineer Mahesh Sharma informed Bharti Khandekar's family about their new house. The bright student scored 68 per cent in her Class 10 exams.

Bharti Khandekar's father happiness knows no bounds after they got a new house. Her father said that though he never went to school, he has been working hard to ensure his children are not bereaved of education. The family used to stay in a hut on the front side of the pavement in Shivaji Market, but that was demolished during encroachment drive.

"My wife and I are daily wage labourers. In the morning I go to work and my wife works as a sweeper in a school. Bharti manages her younger brothers. Then she studies till 1 o'clock at night, both of them wake up turn by turn to guard Bharti," said Dasharath Khandekar.

But despite the hardships, Bharti Khandekar -- who wants to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer -- scored 68% in class 10 examination.

From the pavement of Shivaji Market in Indore, Bharti Khandekar and her family will move to a flat gifted by @comindore Bharti scored 68% in class 10th, her father Dashrath Khandekar works as a daily wage labourer @ndtv@ndtvindia#राष्ट्रीय_विद्यार्थी_दिवस#ThursdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/UJeofSdgDg - Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) July 9, 2020

The young girl gave the credit of her success to her parents and also thanked her teachers and mentors. "I secured 68 per cent in Class X. The credit of my success goes to my parents who worked hard to send me school. I am happy. I want to become an IAS officer. We were born on the footpath and studied there. We didn't have a house to live in, we were staying on the footpath. I would like to thank the administration for gifting me this house and making my further education free," she said.

Bharti Khandekar's mother, Laxmi, added that her daughter worked really hard to pull off this feat. "I am happy that my daughter passed the Class X examination and got us a house. Earlier, we were living on the footpath. For us, my daughter is like Goddess Laxmi. My husband and I, both are illiterate. But our children are studying in government schools. I get Rs 2,000 per month. My daughter studied very hard," she said.