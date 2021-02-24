6 Killed After Speeding Car Hits Tanker In Indore

Indore Road Accident: The accident took place around 2 am on Tuesday.

Six people were killed after their car collided with a fuel tanker in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place around 2 am when the speeding car hit the stationary fuel tanker on a roadside near a petrol pump in Talavali Chanda area, they said.

The car was completely damaged and all its six occupants died on the spot, an official from Lasudia police station said.

The victims, all residents of Indore and in the age group of 18 to 28 years, were on their way to the city from Manglia area located on the outskirts of Indore, he said.

The bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Those who died have been identified as Rishi Pawar, Suraj, Chandrabhan Raghuwanshi, Sonu Jat, Sumit Singh and Dev, the official said.